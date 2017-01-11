Good Samaritans Rescue Driver From Sunrise Canal

January 11, 2017 12:38 PM By Joan Murray
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Good Samaritans jumped to the rescue to save a man whose car drove into a canal in Sunrise.

It happened Wednesday morning near Oakland Park Blvd and Hiatus Road.

After the driver somehow lost control, he crashed through a metal barrier along the side of the road and plunged into the water.

About five people helped pull him out.

“Thank God the car was floating and we could get closer to the side,” said Arturo Olivares. “And then the car started diving in. So we took the guy out from the window.”

No word on what caused the guy to lose control. He preferred not to speak with CBS4 reporter Joan Murray and wasn’t hurt.

