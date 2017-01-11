Deputy Suspended For Airport Shooting Video Leak Could Face Arrest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — In a leaked video showing what appears to be surveillance footage of the shooter at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in action, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is suspended.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel believes Deputy Michael Dingman, a 21-year veteran, could be the person who leaked it to gossip website TMZ.

“Based on the information I’m going to keep confidential for now, that was available to law enforcement and FBI, we conferred and agreed that right now the suspension is the practical, appropriate measure as we move forward,” said Sheriff Israel, speaking on WIOD Radio Wednesday morning. “Whoever did this is repulsive. It’s despicable, it could possibly be illegal.”

Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief said FBI and county investigators enhanced the video, checking to see if a reflection in the middle showed the person who used a cell phone to shoot the video off a computer screen.

The investigation is ongoing — so are possible punishments if it’s proven.

“Tomorrow, I could put him back to full duty, I could suspend him with out pay, he could get arrested, he could get terminated,” Sheriff Israel added. “Everything is in play right now.”

While investigators look into the case, they’re also checking to see if anyone was paid for the video. If so, Attorney Brad Cohen said that if they prove who sold it and that person was an officer, they could be in trouble.

“If he was paid for this video, there could be some kind of unlawful compensation charge because he was on duty at the time,” Cohen said. “He was in an area that only officers are allowed to be in and he was one of the only people who had access to that evidence, and he sold that evidence.”