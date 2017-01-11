Broward Officials Identify 5th Victim Of Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

January 11, 2017 9:51 PM
Filed Under: Airport Shooting, Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County has released the name of the fifth victim of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting.

Wednesday night, officials identified 69-year-old Mary Louise Amzibel of Ohio.

Relatives had already released the names of 57-year-old Michael Oehme, 62-yeard-old Terry Andres, 70-yeard-old Shiley Wells Timmons and 84-year-old Olga Woltering.

The five were gunned down in the baggage claim area of FLL on Friday.

Six others were injured where in the shooting.

One person was released from the hospital Tuesday evening, according to Broward Health Medical Center.

Of the three people who were still in the hospital, two were gunshot victims.

The accused shooter, Esteban Santiago, was an Iraq veteran who told investigators that he planned the attack.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

