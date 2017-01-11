Broward: Businesses Affected By Airport Shooting, Talk To Us

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Broward County officials want to know how much the Fort Lauderdale deadly airport shooting affected business in the area.
The county’s Office of Economic and Small Business Development is urging business owners to take part in their survey.
The goal is for the state to find out if they need to get a loan meant to help businesses impacted in and around Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).
Affected businesses can complete an online Business Damage Assessment Survey by clicking here.
Those taking the survey need to select the event titled “Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport.”
The survey is also available in Creole and Spanish.
Last Friday’s shooting left five people dead and six injured. Meantime, the accused gunman Esteban Santiago remains behind bars after deputies say he opened fire in the baggage claim area of the airport. His motive is still under investigation.