Broward: Businesses Affected By Airport Shooting, Talk To Us

January 11, 2017 4:34 PM By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Business, FLL, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Runway Project

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Broward County officials want to know how much the Fort Lauderdale deadly airport shooting affected business in the area.

The county’s Office of Economic and Small Business Development is urging business owners to take part in their survey.

The goal is for the state to find out if they need to get a loan meant to help businesses impacted in and around Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Affected businesses can complete an online Business Damage Assessment Survey by clicking here.

Those taking the survey need to select the event titled “Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport.”

The survey is also available in Creole and Spanish.   

Last Friday’s shooting left five people dead and six injured. Meantime, the accused gunman Esteban Santiago remains behind bars after deputies say he opened fire in the baggage claim area of the airport. His motive is still under investigation.

More from Giovanna Maselli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia