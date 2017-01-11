Brightline Debuts Train For Orlando-Miami Run

January 11, 2017 1:41 PM
Brightline, Miami, Orlando

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — The company building a passenger rail line between Miami and Orlando showed off its first engine and cars.

Brightline showed reporters the engine and cars Wednesday in West Palm Beach.

Test runs between the hour-long ride from Miami to West Palm Beach are expected to begin soon. There will also be a stop in Fort Lauderdale.

The trip from Miami to Orlando is set to be a three hours.

The privately financed company is formerly known as All Aboard Florida.

