Bokamper On Dolphins: “These Players Know One Voice And It’s Adam Gase”

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker and current Dolphins Radio sideline reporter, Kim Bokamper joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the positives from the Dolphins season, if the Fins have turned the corner and how much power Adam Gase has in this organization. He also discusses what the Dolphins biggest needs are in the NFL Draft and talks about the big hit on Matt Moore during the Wild Card game.
On Adam Gase- “Everybody on this football team believes they have found their head coach. He has done a great job, in a short time, of changing the culture of this program.”
On Gase’s impact on the team- “I think he dictates everything that goes on with the team. Those players know one voice, and it’s Adam Gase. He is the guy that has final say-so in everything concerning players.”
On the Dolphins season- “It was a stepping stone for this team, I think they will get better.”
