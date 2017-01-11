Bill Targets Abortions After 20 Weeks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Republican congressman from Sarasota has filed a bill which would ban abortions after 20 weeks.
Abortion opponents argue that fetuses can feel pain at 20 weeks, though that assertion is disputed by many abortion-rights supporters.
Dubbed the “Florida Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act,” Rep. Joe Gruters’ bill also would place detailed reporting requirements on physicians who perform abortions and would set aside money to pay for legal costs in defending the measure if it becomes law.
Gruters’ bill will be considered during the legislative session that starts March 7th.
A federal judge has struck down key parts of an abortion law passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature in early 2016, and the Florida Supreme Court is considering a challenge to a 2015 law requiring 24-hour waiting periods before women can have abortions.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.