3 Airport Shooting Victims Not Out Of The Woods Yet

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Three patients remain in the hospital after a deadly shooting in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last week.

One patient, injured in the shooting on Friday, was released Tuesday evening, according to Broward Health Medical Center.

As of Wednesday morning, of the three who remained, two were gunshot victims – shot when deputies say the accused gunman Esteban Santiago opened fire in the baggage claim area killing 5 people and injuring six.

At last check, of those who remained in the hospital, one was in good condition, another in serious condition and another in critical condition, according to center officials.

Meantime, Santiago, 26, remains behind bars after making his first court appearance earlier this week.

The initial hearing Monday focused on ensuring that Santiago had a lawyer and setting future dates.

Shackled at both his hands and feet, Santiago was very pale and was flanked by four security officers. He kept his head down most of the time and gave mostly one-word answers.

When asked about his finances, he said he only had five to ten dollars in the bank.

During the hearing, they read the charges against him and explained the maximum penalties – charges that could put him on death row, if he’s convicted.

As for his motive, Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the airport, a federal complaint said.

Authorities don’t know why he chose his target and have not ruled out terrorism. At last check, they were combing through social media and other information to determine a motive.