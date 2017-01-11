1 Injured, 1 In Custody After Chase Ending In Crash

January 11, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Chase, Miami-Dade, Opa-Locka, Peter D'Oench, Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) — A police pursuit ended with a crash in Opa-Locka on Wednesday.

One person was taken to the hospital while another was in police custody.

Around noon, State Road 9 just North of NW 135th Street was sealed off.

A car, whose front-end was smashed, was still on the roadway after hitting a tractor-trailer head on.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench said this is a case that originated in Miami but the details of the chase remained sketchy as authorities were still gathering facts.

One man was taken into custody and a woman was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

D’Oench spoke to a witness who saw the crash.

“He was riding pretty fast and they were chasing him going down that way and he must have made a U-turn, came back trying to go this way, then he made another U-turn. That’s when the tractor-trailer was trying to stop but he couldn’t stop,” said the witness.

Miami-Dade Police said they were pursuing a robbery suspect in the chase.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Follow Us On Facebook
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia