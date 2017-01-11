1 Injured, 1 In Custody After Chase Ending In Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) — A police pursuit ended with a crash in Opa-Locka on Wednesday.
One person was taken to the hospital while another was in police custody.
Around noon, State Road 9 just North of NW 135th Street was sealed off.
A car, whose front-end was smashed, was still on the roadway after hitting a tractor-trailer head on.
CBS4’s Peter D’Oench said this is a case that originated in Miami but the details of the chase remained sketchy as authorities were still gathering facts.
One man was taken into custody and a woman was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
D’Oench spoke to a witness who saw the crash.
“He was riding pretty fast and they were chasing him going down that way and he must have made a U-turn, came back trying to go this way, then he made another U-turn. That’s when the tractor-trailer was trying to stop but he couldn’t stop,” said the witness.
Miami-Dade Police said they were pursuing a robbery suspect in the chase.