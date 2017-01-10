President Obama To Bid Farewell In Tonight’s Speech

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address Tuesday evening after nearly eight years in the White House.

The outgoing president will deliver his address from his home city of Chicago at McCormick Place – the same venue where he gave his 2012 election night acceptance speech.

The president said his decision to do the speech in Chicago as opposed to the more traditional setting of the Oval office was because “Chicago is where it all started,” said the president in a White House preview of the speech.

With President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration day looming, the president is expected to talk about what his administration has accomplished and what he may want to see for the next administration.

As for what President Obama is walking away with, he says, first off, it’s that “change can happen and the system will respond to ordinary people coming together to try to move the country in a better direction.”

Secondly, he says is “the fundamental goodness of the American people,” referring to those who work hard to make their community better.

The president’s farewell speech comes the same day as confirmation hearings for Trump’s cabinet nominees were set to begin.

While his speech is open to the public, those who do not have tickets to the live event must watch it from a screen since all the tickets have been handed out.

President Obama’s Farewell Address airs tonight at 9:00pm ET/ 8:00pm CT. To watch the full address tonight, go to our Facebook page or click here.