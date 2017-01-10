Panthers Forward Vincent Trocheck Named To 2017 NHL All-Star Team

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The injury-depleted Florida Panthers have had many of their top forwards miss extended time this season.

Aleksander Barkov, Nick Bjugstad, Jussi Jokinen and Jonathan Huberdeau are just some of Florida’s forwards that have missed multiple games as the team has struggled to find its scoring touch.

That is understandable considering there has been very little opportunity for players to get used to having the same linemates, as the injuries have caused an almost daily shuffling of the team’s lineup.

With so many of the Panthers top players missing time, there isn’t much for the NHL to choose from when making selections for its All-Star Game rosters.

Fortunately, one forward on the Panthers has remained healthy and while his season got off to a slow start, things have picked up significantly of late.

Vincent Trocheck was named to the 2017 NHL All-Star Team by the NHL on Tuesday.

He will be the Panthers only representative at the January 29th game being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Trocheck, 23, will make his first All-Star appearance.

He has 12 goals and 12 assists in 42 games this season, and 8 points (4g 4a) in his last seven games. The 12 goals tie Trocheck for the Panthers team lead with Jonathan Marchessault.

Trocheck also leads the team with 104 hits and 453 faceoff wins, and he leads all forwards with 119 shots on goal and an average time on ice of 21:35 per game.

In addition to the All-Star Game, Trocheck will also participate in the 2017 All-Star Skills Competition on January 28th.

Last season the Panthers had three players participate in the All-Star Game (Jaromir Jagr, Aaron Ekblad and Roberto Luongo), as well as former head coach Gerard Gallant.