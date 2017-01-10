NFL To Review Concussion Protocol That Followed Big Hit On Matt Moore

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore was leveled by a vicious hit during Sunday’s Wild Card loss in Pittsburgh, it was shocking to see him come back into the game after missing just one play.

Moore rolled out to his right and just as he released a pass downfield, Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree helmet went right into the quarterback’s chin.

Dupree was flagged for roughing the passer and Moore remained on the field, albeit sitting up, for several minutes while being attended to by trainers.

Backup quarterback T.J. Yates came into the game and Moore was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

A process that usually takes several minutes and can include a trip to the locker room seemed to last only seconds as Moore was seen on the sideline with his helmet on talking to head coach Adam Gase.

One play later, Moore trotted back onto the field and resumed playing for Miami.

He seemed no worse for the wear and finished the game, completing 29 of 36 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown, though he did lose two fumbles and throw an interception.

The three turnovers came on consecutive drives which ended up being the turning point in the loss.

Following the game, Moore downplayed the hit.

“Yeah, I just got popped,” Moore said. “Needed a second there. So got checked out, felt fine, was really more my jaw than anything else. Felt god, came back in, was fine. But he got me pretty good.”

Moore may not be making much of the hit or his quick return to the game but the NFL has decided that the situation deserves a closer look.

On Monday the league initiated a review of the concussion protocol that was utilized after Moore was hit.

The league made sure to note that “initiation of this process does not mean that we have drawn conclusions as to whether the protocol was followed.”

The procedure now will be that the NFL, in consultation with the NFL, will review the video, interview any involved parties and review any relevant documents in order to determine whether the protocol was followed properly.

While Moore did struggle after the hit, Gase didn’t think that one had to do with the other.

“I didn’t think so,” Gase said. “The fumble he was trying to, he saw the guy, and we busted the protection. He saw him, he even came back and said ‘I should have just taken the sack’ and then the interception, the guy made a great play; he was in the line of scrimmage, we’re running an 18-yard crossing route and the guy goes flying back and makes a pick. He made a great play. So, when they told me he was coming back in, I started talking to him, he was good. They went through the league, did their deal, then our trainers and he cleared everything.”r