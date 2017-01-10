Live | Confirmation Hearing For AG Cabinet Pick Jeffrey Sessions

Larranaga On Canes: “You Can’t Win Shooting 17 Percent Off The Dribble”

January 10, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Jim Larranaga, Miami Hurricanes, NCAA

Interviews-wqam

Miami Hurricanes head basketball coach, Jim Larranaga joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss what the team did on its bye week following last Wednesday’s loss to Syracuse, which included some hard practices ahead of their matchup against Norte Dame on Thursday. Coach Larranaga also shared a couple of stories about playing through adversity, one about his son and another about Canes guard Ja’Quan Newton.

On Miami’s loss to Syracuse- “Against the zone we shot the ball fine, our shots, we just didn’t choice wisely, you can’t win shooting 17 percent off the dribble.”

On the Canes upcoming game against Notre Dame- “The biggest key is matchups, they’re well balanced. This year they’re the older team, ND has that advantage this time around compared to last.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Joe Rose Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Follow Us On Facebook
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia