Larranaga On Canes: “You Can’t Win Shooting 17 Percent Off The Dribble”

Miami Hurricanes head basketball coach, Jim Larranaga joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss what the team did on its bye week following last Wednesday’s loss to Syracuse, which included some hard practices ahead of their matchup against Norte Dame on Thursday. Coach Larranaga also shared a couple of stories about playing through adversity, one about his son and another about Canes guard Ja’Quan Newton.
On Miami’s loss to Syracuse- “Against the zone we shot the ball fine, our shots, we just didn’t choice wisely, you can’t win shooting 17 percent off the dribble.”
On the Canes upcoming game against Notre Dame- “The biggest key is matchups, they’re well balanced. This year they’re the older team, ND has that advantage this time around compared to last.”
