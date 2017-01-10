Lakers’ Clarkson Fined $15,000 After Hitting Heat’s Dragic In The Head

January 10, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Miami Heat, NBA

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — What proved to be the turning point in the Miami Heat’s loss in Los Angeles last week has been reviewed by the NBA and found to be worthy of a fine.

Lakers reserve guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $15,000 on Monday for hitting Heat guard Goran Dragic in the head with his forearm during the Lakers 127-100 victory over the Heat at Staples Center.

Clarkson and Dragic collided several times while fighting for position under the basket during the third quarter of Friday’s game.

Clarkson finally knocked down Dragic with a blow to the head.

Teammates and officials kept the two apart following the scuffle and Clarkson and Dragic were both ejected.

Dragic scored 16 points before getting tossed out.

The game had been close until that point, after which Los Angeles ran away with the win.

