Intelligence Report: Russia Gathered Compromising Information On Trump

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – CBS News has learned that both President Barack Obama and Donald Trump have been briefed on reports that the Russian government has gathered potentially compromising information on the president-elect.
As of now, U.S. intelligence agencies have been unable to verify the details, but the report outlines Vladimir Putin’s endorsement of efforts to help Trump by providing him with intel on his political rivals.
It also claims Russia has compromising financial and personal information on Trump.
They reportedly have enough to blackmail him, including video of Trump engaged in salacious sexual acts with Russian prostitutes.
Late Tuesday night, Trump took to twitter to refute the claims.
But FBI Director James Comey was asked about it on Capitol Hill.
“My question for you, Director Comey, is has the FBI investigated these reported relationships, and if so, what are the agency’s findings?” asked Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon.
“Thank you, senator. I would never comment on investigations, whether we have one or not, in an open forum like this, so I can’t really answer it one way or another,” he said.
CBS News reports intelligence agencies are working to corroborate the allegations, but that the sources are deemed credible.