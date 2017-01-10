Holy Cow – On The Turnpike

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Get along little doggy.
Okay, so it wasn’t a doggie – more like a cow-y – that somehow got out of its pen and wandered into traffic on the Florida Turnpike north of Okechobee Road.
It took several police officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers, and their vehicles, to coax the bovine off the road and onto the shoulder.
The cow, which appeared to be limping, was not going quietly,however, as it veered left, then right, to avoid capture.
It eventually wandered into a wooded section leaving those after it puzzled as just to how they were going to get it out.
A short time later the cow wandered out on its own and handlers were able to secure it before it could hurt someone or itself.