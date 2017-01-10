Basketball Player Accused Of Fondling Woman While She Slept

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A former U.S. basketball player is accused of breaking into a woman’s Pembroke Pines home and fondling her while she slept.
On January 9th, Orien Greene reportedly entered a home on NW 137th Terrace through an unlocked door and went to a master bedroom where a woman was sleeping.
Police said he then left the house and went across the street to another home a few doors down. Greene, 34, allegedly walked into the open garage and into the house through an unlocked connecting door.
Once inside he reportedly made his way to the master bedroom where a woman was asleep inside. Greene entered and began to rub her buttocks as he kissed her on the neck, according to his arrest report.
When the woman woke up and began to scream, Greene reportedly took off. Police caught up with him at his girlfriends house down the street.
He’s been charged with battery and burglary of an occupied dwelling.
Drafted by Boston Celtics in 2005, during his career Greene has also played for Indiana Pacers. Currently, he plays for Guaros de Lara of the Liga Profesional de Baloncesto (LPB), which is the ‘first division’ of the professional Venezuelan basketball league.