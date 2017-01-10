FBI Identifies Accused Bomb-Carrying Bank Robber

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI has identified a man accused of kidnapping an Uber driver, robbing a Downtown Miami bank and threatening to have a bomb.

Enrique Gamez, 35, was a no-show in federal court on Tuesday after authorities put him on suicide watch.

The FBI accuses Gamez of robbing a Navy Federal Credit Union branch at 909 SE 1st Avenue on Monday.

An Uber driver, who goes by the name “Mikebilly So-Focused” on Facebook, streamed videos pleading for help after Gamez got into his car.

“I’m a (expletive) hostage,” Mike says in one of the videos.

Mike even captured video from inside the Navy Federal Credit Union, where he is heard quietly telling people to get out. The man in the suit Mike is filming claims to be holding a bomb.

Sometime later, a man that looks like Gamez was photographed handing out wads of cash to people on South Beach.

Gamez and the second man were taken into custody late Monday night.

Gamez is facing federal charges, though authorities have not specified what they are.

The Uber driver was not charged and has been released.

The FBI, City of Miami Beach Police Department, Miami Police Department, ATF, DHS and South Florida Violent Crime Task Force continue their joint investigation.