Confirmation Hearings Begin For Trump Cabinet Picks

WASHINGTON (CBMiami) – President-elect Donald Trump has tapped his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to be his Senior White House Adviser, a move which will test a 1967 anti-nepotism law.

The Trump team says Kushner’s appointment is based on a legal opinion that the anti-nepotism law applies to Cabinet picks, but doesn’t apply to the White House. The law was passed six years after President John F. Kennedy appointed his brother, Robert, as Attorney General.

Meanwhile, confirmation hearings get underway this week for two of Trump’s cabinet picks.

Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions takes the hot seat Tuesday morning in his quest to become the next Attorney General.

“I think he’s going to do great. High quality man,” said Trump in describing Session.

In prepared remarks the 70-year-old Republican will vow to work with state and local law enforcement to dismantle gangs and prosecute those who repeatedly violate our borders.

Some Senate Democrats are expressing reservations about confirming Sessions, given his hardline stance on immigration and past civil rights record.

“The person serving as Attorney General has to be willing to stand up to the President, say ‘no, you’re wrong, you’re violating the law’,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT.

Homeland Security Secretary nominee, Retired Marine Corps General John Kelly, also goes before a Senate committee on Tuesday.

Other Trump picks are scheduled for confirmation hearings this week.

Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for a delay, claiming there has been no real chance to vet the nominees. He maintains the office of government ethics has not had time to examine each nominee’s finances for potential conflicts of interest.

Republic leaders say despite the background checks not being finished, the process will move forward.

“All of these nominees are going to be approved because we are in the majority and they’re not,” said GOP Sen. Paul Rand.

President-elect Trump plans to hold a press conference in New York on Wednesday, it will be his first since last July.