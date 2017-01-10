Child Reunited With Stuffed Animal Lost In Ft. Lauderdale Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami)– In the face of tragedy, humanity tends to show it’s most humane side and the wake of the Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting was no different.
In the chaos of the moment, not a person cared for any possession they had as they scurried for safety. A 10-year-old Canadian girl named Courtney was detached from her beloved stuffed animal Rufus. Now, Courtney can’t sleep without it.
You see, Rufus was a gift from the little girl’s grandfather before his death. When the violent shooting erupted, her family ran for safety and left Rufus, in his red hooded jumper, behind at his seat near gate D8, where the Canadian family was waiting to board a Delta Air Lines flight to Detroit after a cruise.
@browardsheriff Looking for Rufus from Terminal2 D8. Crying daughter cannot sleep. #FLLshooting help! pic.twitter.com/fMoVPwiFq5
— Lariviere (@klariviere3) January 9, 2017
In a warm turn of news, her parent’s account has reported that the stuffed animal has been found.
Courtney and her teddy bear were reunited at the airport Tuesday afternoon.