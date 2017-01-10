Child Reunited With Stuffed Animal Lost In Ft. Lauderdale Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami)– In the face of tragedy, humanity tends to show it’s most humane side and the wake of the Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting was no different.

In the chaos of the moment, not a person cared for any possession they had as they scurried for safety. A 10-year-old Canadian girl named Courtney was detached from her beloved stuffed animal Rufus. Now, Courtney can’t sleep without it.

You see, Rufus was a gift from the little girl’s grandfather before his death. When the violent shooting erupted, her family ran for safety and left Rufus, in his red hooded jumper, behind at his seat near gate D8, where the Canadian family was waiting to board a Delta Air Lines flight to Detroit after a cruise.

When Courtney couldn’t sleep without her bear, her mother Kim Lariviere tweeted to the Broward County Sheriff’s office in a plea to help her find Rufus for her daughter.

They, in turn, retweeted the message to others. And guess what? It worked!

Has anyone seen #Rufus? Help @klariviere3 find her daughter's stuffed animal that was lost in the #FLLshooting. https://t.co/oT0ykVKqiU — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 9, 2017

In a warm turn of news, her parent’s account has reported that the stuffed animal has been found.

Rufus has been located!! Thx for sharing everyone. One happy kid!💜💜 — Lariviere (@klariviere3) January 10, 2017

Courtney and her teddy bear were reunited at the airport Tuesday afternoon.