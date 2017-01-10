Broward Honors Officers Who Responded To Airport Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Broward County commissioners honored officers who responded to Friday’s mass shooting at a Fort Lauderdale airport.

Commissioners prayed for victims of the shooting which included 5 killed and 6 injured as well as thanked do-gooders.

“Let’s not let this act stop us from living fully,” said Broward Commissioner Dale Holness speaking about the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Their meeting comes as local and federal authorities think they know who leaked security video of the shooting to gossip website TMZ.

Just a day before, Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief said she did not specifically know who leaked the video but she’s fairly certain it was a member of law enforcement.

TMZ obtained the surveillance video of the moments when the accused gunman Esteban Santiago opened fire inside the baggage claim area of the airport.

It’s video Sharief said was never meant for the public’s eyes.

“We’re not tolerating this,” Sharief said. “This is an ongoing investigation. That tape shows a victim being shot and we don’t want that out on the street.”

Sharief said it looks like someone used a cellphone to capture the video but it appears their reflection was captured as well. It’s a clue that might give away who was recording it.

“We were able to clearly see the association or agency that the person was with and identify some other significant characteristics,” she said.

While the identity of the person who recorded the video and possibly leaked it is not known, the county has asked the FBI to investigate it.

Once the reflection was enhanced, they ruled out airport and FBI officials.

“Leaves BSO and a couple of other law enforcement agencies that were in that room,” said Sharief.

The person who recorded and possibly leaked it may face charges of interfering with a federal investigation and another charge if they profited from leaking the video.