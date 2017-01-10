Best Restaurants In Miami For Valentine’s Day 2017

By Suzy Fielders
Edge Steak & Bar
1435 Brickell Ave.
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 381-3190
edgerestaurantmiami.com
Edge’s rooftop terrace provides a romantic and ideal setting for Valentine’s Day. Not to mention they offer some of the best steak in Miami and fresh farm-to-table sides like their charred string beans or roasted asparagus. They also have a full wine list and some great cocktails, for instance their ‘That Funky Beet’ and ‘Original Cin,’ that compliment any of their entrees. Be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news on their Valentine’s specials.
78 Canal St.
Miami Springs, FL 33166
(786) 518-3268
www.eatatcrackers.com
For those looking for something more casual this Valentine’s Crackers is a great and laid back option. It’s also a great place to go for some of the Southern food classics but ‘with a Florida twist’. Their Southern style menu offers everything from shrimp and grits to jambalaya. ‘Like’ them on Facebook for more information and updates.
908 71st St.
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(305) 720-9125
www.rougemiamibeach.com
Another romantic restaurant, they offer some amazing Moroccan and French dishes. It’s the perfect place for a cozy Valentine’s Day meal. Don’t miss some of their amazing desserts, such as creme brulee or chocolate & nutella souffle. For additional details on this restaurant and their Valentine’s specials, follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
11715 Sherri Lane
Miami, FL 33183
(305) 275-0226
www.devonseafood.com
Seafood, steak and wine make for an idyllic Valentine’s Day meal. They also boast views of the lake at The Palms at Town & Country Mall plus a set up catered to couples. They have a vast selection of fresh seafood that includes everything from oysters to swordfish. Check out their full menus by clicking here. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for more information.
1200 Crandon Blvd.
Key Biscanye, FL 33149
(305) 361-0080
lighthouserestaurants.com
Located just outside of Miami in Biscanye Bay’s Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, the Boater’s Grill’s bay views are the perfect setting for a Valentine’s Day meal. Plus for those looking to make a romantic day of it, can also check out the trails and Cape Florida Lighthouse at the park. From Lobster & Rice to Grilled Mahi Mahi, they have an extensive menu of a huge variety of seafood as well as non-seafood items. For more details and updates, follow them on Facebook and Twitter.