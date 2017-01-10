Best Restaurants In Miami For Valentine’s Day 2017

By Suzy Fielders

Most people have different ideas of the perfect setting for Valentine’s Day but one common choice is a restaurant. Miami has no shortage of romantic restaurants to choose from this Valentine’s Day. Whether looking for a great steakhouse, a beautiful view or something a little more laid-back, each of these five South Florida restaurants are sure to make for a memorable Valentine’s Day for any couple. Each also offers some of the best food in Miami!

Edge Steak & Bar

1435 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 381-3190

edgerestaurantmiami.com Edge’s rooftop terrace provides a romantic and ideal setting for Valentine’s Day. Not to mention they offer some of the best steak in Miami and fresh farm-to-table sides like their charred string beans or roasted asparagus. They also have a full wine list and some great cocktails, for instance their ‘That Funky Beet’ and ‘Original Cin,’ that compliment any of their entrees. Be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news on their Valentine’s specials.

Crackers Casual Dining

78 Canal St.

Miami Springs, FL 33166

(786) 518-3268

www.eatatcrackers.com 78 Canal St.Miami Springs, FL 33166(786) 518-3268 For those looking for something more casual this Valentine’s Crackers is a great and laid back option. It’s also a great place to go for some of the Southern food classics but ‘with a Florida twist’. Their Southern style menu offers everything from shrimp and grits to jambalaya. ‘Like’ them on Facebook for more information and updates.

Rouge Restaurant

908 71st St.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

(305) 720-9125

www.rougemiamibeach.com 908 71st St.Miami Beach, FL 33141(305) 720-9125 Another romantic restaurant, they offer some amazing Moroccan and French dishes. It’s the perfect place for a cozy Valentine’s Day meal. Don’t miss some of their amazing desserts, such as creme brulee or chocolate & nutella souffle. For additional details on this restaurant and their Valentine’s specials, follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Related: Best Restaurants In South Florida

Devon Seafood + Steak

11715 Sherri Lane

Miami, FL 33183

(305) 275-0226

www.devonseafood.com 11715 Sherri LaneMiami, FL 33183(305) 275-0226 Seafood, steak and wine make for an idyllic Valentine’s Day meal. They also boast views of the lake at The Palms at Town & Country Mall plus a set up catered to couples. They have a vast selection of fresh seafood that includes everything from oysters to swordfish. Check out their full menus by clicking here. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for more information.