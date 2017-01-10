Amber Alert Issued For Missing Florida Teen

January 10, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Marcus Hatch, Missing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Florida Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 16-year-old reported missing a day before.

Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for Marcus Hatch.

He was last seen in the 100 block of Great Harbor Way in Ponte Vedra Beach, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black Adidas shoes with red stripes.

Authorities say Hatch has a mole on the left side of his face.

He may be in the company of three other males in their twenties between 5’9″ tall and 6’2″ tall. Investigators say one of them may be wearing a camouflage jacket with jeans and black Jordan sneakers with a red stripe.

Authorities believe they may be traveling in a 2009 gray Subaru Legacy with the Florida tag# ‘AKN6Z.’

If you do see him, do not approach him or the group. Authorities ask that you please call them at 904-810-6630 or 911.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Follow Us On Facebook
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia