Amber Alert Issued For Missing Florida Teen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Florida Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 16-year-old reported missing a day before.
Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for Marcus Hatch.
He was last seen in the 100 block of Great Harbor Way in Ponte Vedra Beach, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black Adidas shoes with red stripes.
Authorities say Hatch has a mole on the left side of his face.
He may be in the company of three other males in their twenties between 5’9″ tall and 6’2″ tall. Investigators say one of them may be wearing a camouflage jacket with jeans and black Jordan sneakers with a red stripe.
Authorities believe they may be traveling in a 2009 gray Subaru Legacy with the Florida tag# ‘AKN6Z.’
If you do see him, do not approach him or the group. Authorities ask that you please call them at 904-810-6630 or 911.