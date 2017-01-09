Woman Thankful For Stranger Who Shielded Her During FLL Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Amid the death and danger emerges an incredible story of heroism and survival during the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting.

Annika Dean says a man she didn’t know shielded her from the gunfire by covering her body with his.

As you can imagine, she’s incredibly thankful.

“I’m just thankful, this could have been a different outcome for our family. I know I had three possibilities – dying, serious injury or living,” Dean said. “We are all just grateful for the outcome that happened in our family.”

The Good Samaritan was identified as 70-year-old Tony Bartosiewicz.

They both survived the shooting.

Bartosiewicz’s son says he’s incredibly proud of his dad.

“We’d all like to think you’d do something similar in that situation, but you really don’t know,” Tony Bartosiewicz Jr. said. “It just makes me incredibly proud to hear that he did something like that.”

Bartosiewicz is now on a cruise with his wife, which is where he was headed when the gunfire started.

Five people were killed and even more were injured when the suspected shooter, Esteban Santiago, fired 15 shots at Terminal 2’s baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday.