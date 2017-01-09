Trump Blasts Media, Golden Globe Winner On Twitter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) – President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks will likely be approved despite delays in submitting their background paperwork.

Trump’s choice for Attorney General, Senator Jeff Sessions, and his pick for Secretary of State, Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, are two of the seven Cabinet nominees to face confirmation hearings this week.

This comes as incoming Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Trump accepts the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia tried to meddle in the U.S. election. Priebus was in the room last week when Trump was presented with the intelligence findings.

“The first thing that Donald Trump did after that meeting in his statement was to commend the men and women of the intelligence community. The very first thing he did. It was the very first thing in his statement,” Priebus told John Dickerson over the weekend on CBS News program “Face The Nation.”

Meantime, Trump is once again blasting the media over their reporting that taxpayers would most likely get stuck with the bill for the President-elect’s plan to build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border.

Late Sunday, Trump took to Twitter to take a pot shot at the media.

Dishonest media says Mexico won't be paying for the wall if they pay a little later so the wall can be built more quickly. Media is fake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

The media was not the only one to be the subject of Trump’s ire on social media.

Actress Meryl Streep excoriated Trump without mentioning his name in an impassioned speech as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The much-respected actress, who spoke on behalf of Hillary Clinton at this year’s Democratic National Convention, said the “performance” that had most stunned her this year was when Trump had mocked a disabled reporter.

“It was the moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back,” Streep said. “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone … powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life. Because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

Streep also referenced Trump’s policies on immigration when she pointedly listed the multicultural heritage of many Hollywood actors.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if you kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” Streep said, to cheers.

Trump, who said he did not watch the awards show, said he was “not surprised” he was attacked by “liberal movie people.”

On Twitter he posted:

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Streep was not the only one to take jabs at the president-elect at the show.

Host Jimmy Fallon noted that the Globes was “one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote.”

He was just getting started. Fallon went on to compare the president-elect to the evil King Joffrey in “Game of Thrones.”

“What would it be like if King Joffrey had lived?” Fallon asked. “Well, in 12 days we’re going to find out.”

In Fallon’s monologue, he referred to a Streep film, “Florence Foster Jenkins,” in which she stars as “the worst opera singer in the world.” Fallon added: “Even she turned down performing at Trump’s inauguration.”

The mournful drama “Manchester by the Sea,” he joked, was “the only thing from 2016 that was more depressing than 2016.” He also noted that votes were tabulated by the accounting firm of “Ernst & Young & Putin.”

Hugh Laurie, accepting his award for best supporting actor in “The Night Manager,” also indulged in Trump jokes, speculating that this would perhaps be the last Golden Globes ceremony.

“I don’t mean to be gloomy, but it has the words ‘Hollywood,’ ‘foreign’ and ‘press’ in the title,” Laurie said, explaining his pessimism about the awards surviving the Trump era. He added that some Republicans don’t even like the word “association.”

He accepted his award “on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere.”

