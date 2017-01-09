Travelers Caught In Chaos Of Fort Lauderdale Shooting Claim Luggage, Lost Items

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Travelers caught in the chaos during a mass shooting at a Fort Lauderdale airport must now think about their lost items and luggage left behind.

Officials with Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport (FLL) are asking hundreds of travelers to call a hotline to claim their lost items and baggage left behind in Friday’s chaos.

Those who haven’t claimed their luggage are asked to call (866) 435-9355. Those who have called about their lost items, are asked to wait for the company to contact them.

On Sunday, the baggage company and airlines started distributing items that had been left at the airport. On Monday, the process continued.

Friday’s mass shooting left 5 people dead, 6 injured and hundreds of travelers stranded at the airport for hours.

Meantime, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage at the airport appeared in a federal courtroom in Fort Lauderdale.

Esteban Santiago, 26, faces airport violence and firearms charges. If he’s convicted, he could be facing the death penalty. He has been held without bail since his arrest after Friday’s shooting.

Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said. Authorities don’t know why he chose his target and have not ruled out terrorism.

Investigators are combing through social media and other information to determine Santiago’s motive, and it’s too early to say whether terrorism played a role,” FBI Agent George Piro said.