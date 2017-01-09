Security Increased At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l, But Travelers Still Cautious

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was bustling amid lots visible security Monday.

Ahmad McClure and his girlfriend were headed home to New York after having their cruise cut short.

“We missed our boat on Friday, because of the situation that happened. We had to fly out to the Bahamas to catch a boat. Our cruise was shortened by one day, “McClure said.

Every traveler seemed to be thinking about Friday’s violence.

“It’s on my mind in the sense that it happened just downstairs, and it’s horrible to think about the people who lost their lives, and the families effected,” Isabella Glazer said.

The mass murder served as a stark reminder for some.

“To be cautious, to look around to see some irregularities, to just be on alert,” said Lou Shtulman, flying home to New York with her husband.

There was a call Monday from a South Florida congresswoman to rethink guns on planes.

“We certainly need to revisit, review whether or not you should be allowed to check firearms in your checked baggage and travel with them,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

She said perhaps those wanting to take guns where they’re going should have them shipped separately.

Wasserman Schultz said she realizes any proposed restrictions will draw opposition from the gun lobby.

One argument would be that anyone can simply walk into an airport or other crowded public place and open fire, if they’re so inclined.

Meantime, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage at the airport appeared in a federal courtroom in Fort Lauderdale.

Esteban Santiago, 26, faces airport violence and firearms charges. If he’s convicted, he could be facing the death penalty. He has been held without bail since his arrest after Friday’s shooting.

Related: Brother Of Airport Shooting Suspect Said Govt. Failed Him

Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said.

“We have not identified any triggers that would have caused this attack. We’re pursuing all angles on what prompted him to carry out this horrific attack,” FBI Agent George Piro said.

Investigators are combing through social media and other information to determine Santiago’s motive, and it’s too early to say whether terrorism played a role, Piro said.