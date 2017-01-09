Screwworm Found In Stray Dog Roaming Homestead

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami/AP) – Agriculture officials announced on Monday a stray dog roaming around in Homestead was found infected with New World screwworm.
It’s the first time in decades the flesh-eating parasite has been found on Florida’s mainland.
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services spokeswoman Jennifer Meale said in a statement the dog is in good health after treatment.
Meale’s statement says officials will search the Homestead area for screwworm flies and other animals possibly infected with the parasites that have been killing endangered Key deer.
State and federal agriculture officials have been trying since October to contain the first U.S. screwworm infestation in over 30 years to the Florida Keys.
Over 10,000 pets, livestock and other animals have been cleared by authorities checking for signs of screwworm in vehicles traveling to the mainland from the Keys.
