Northwestern’s “Tutu” Atwell wins 4th Mastrole SUPER 7

For the first three years, the Mastrole Passing SUPER 7 Quarterback Challenge had produced some impressive talent. The fourth annual event last Saturday kept that tradition alive.

With 32 top quarterback prospects on hand at Betty T. Ferguson Park in Miami Gardens, this year’s event certainly did not disappoint any of those who came out to watch and support.

In keeping with the tradition, one that has watched Toddy Centeio (Dwyer), Tyler Huntley (Hallandale/University of Utah) and Henry Colombi (Chaminade-Madonna) win the first three events, this year came right down to the wire – with Miami Northwestern 2018 standout Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell edging out some very impressive prospects.

“Great event and tremendous talent,” Mastrole explained. “I think this was as impressive a showcase as we’ve had. Very good football players came from all over the state, and I think that’s great.”

Atwell, who has been one of those under the radar prospects since starting for the Bulls as a freshman, led his team to a district title this past season, playing one of the toughest schedules in Florida – while being labeled as “too small” to perform at the next level.

“The only thing I have ever done, since I started playing, was to do the best I can to help my team win,” Atwell said. “Having playmakers around you can also make you better.”

Because Florida, especially South Florida, has never received a lot of positive press when it comes to producing elite quarterbacks, what Mastrole is doing has raised the bar.

While there are many very good teachers and instructors across the region and throughout the state, Mastrole’s track record of getting all quarterback prospects exposure and attention. Not just the ones who attends his workouts and instruction.

“What impresses me the most about what we offer is the total experience at our showcase events,” Mastrole points out. “If you look around at the coaches who are testing and instructing. That is what has given us the opportunity to produce a number of athletes who are playing professionally – as well as at numerous colleges across the country.

IT WAS A BATTLE FOR THE TITLE

While Atwell took home first place, it was extremely close with six other talented prospects right there every step of the way in the finals – as well as the other tremendous athletes as well.

Cooper City’s Michael DiLiello (2018), Skylar Pearcy (2019, Calvary Christian Academy), Will Poses (2019, Miami Gulliver Prep), Ryan Rizk (2018, Delray American Heritage), Miramar standout Steve Williams (2018) and Cardinal Gibbons standout Nik Scalzo (2019) all turned heads throughout the day.

“There were so many tremendous passers that really did so well in the competition,” Mastrole said. “From start to finish, this was a very competitive January 7th event that served many purposes.”

The list was indeed impressive – with rising seniors, juniors and sophomores getting the opportunity to display some of their impressive skills.

In addition to the SUPER 7 finishers, here are some Class of 2018 athletes who came out to make a solid impact:

George Bubrick, Fort Lauderdale University School

Alec Carr, Miami Norland

Joaquin Collazo, Melbourne Central Catholic

Tim Demorat, Viera

Beau Fillichio, St. Thomas Aquinas

Moises Francois, Dillard

Kaden Frost, Naples Gulf Coast

Tyler Goodman, Parkland Douglas

Kyle Kaplan, Coral Springs

Jackson McDonald, Marathon

Wendell Morrison, North Miami Beach

Toby Noland, North Fort Myers

Jake Novello, Ocoee

Anthony Petillo, Boca Raton Olympic Heights

Jordan Sepulveda, Coral Springs Charter

Marlon Serbin, Cypress Bay

Logan Shooster, North Broward Prep

Marlon Smith, Miami Carol City

Harrison Story, Western

2019

Bryan Gagg, Sarasota

Deon Jones, Hollywood McArthur

Kamran Kadivar, Fort Lauderdale Westminster

Cairiq Rackley, Miami Killian

Daniel Richardson, Booker T. Washington

T.J. Smith, Hollywood South Broward

Robert Smithwick, Stuart South Fork

Maurice Underwood, Miami Central

Hayden Wolff, Englewood Lemon Bay

2020

Derohn King, Piper