In The Recruiting Huddle: Ivan Thomas – Miami Palmetto

January 9, 2017 1:23 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Ivan Thomas
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Miami Palmetto
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 200

SCOUTING: This big-time football player has been on the radar for a few years, but with all the talent that this region has produced recently, many believe that he has been overlooked – and if you have watched him perform in person – you have to agree. His size, speed and being a physical receiver have made him one of those elite football talents that have been at this level for a long time. Having watched him at camps, 7-on-7 events and during the regular season, Thomas is a very special football player.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4787286/ivan-thomas

