In The Recruiting Huddle: Chris Wright – Miami Palmetto

January 9, 2017 1:28 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Chris Wright, In The Huddle, Miami Palmetto High School, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Chris Wright
POSITION: LB
SCHOOL: Miami Palmetto
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-8
WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: Another of those outstanding players the Panthers had this past season as they started to turn the corner, grabbing a playoff spot in a very competitive district. After his junior year, Wright heads into the offseason with a lot of momentum and will be looking to continue attending events and working toward getting some spring looks. This will be a huge next few months for this impressive athlete – and those who have watched him play all year – believe that he will start to turn some heads with other members of the class. He’s a solid tackler who will look to get stronger, continue working on his speed and put himself in the best position to get colleges to start watching him. The program has gotten to the level where college coaches will now be hanging around.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5167988/chris-wright

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Chris Wright Miami Palmetto

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Follow Us On Facebook
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia