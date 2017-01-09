In The Recruiting Huddle: Chris Wright – Miami Palmetto

PLAYER: Chris Wright

POSITION: LB

SCHOOL: Miami Palmetto

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-8

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: Another of those outstanding players the Panthers had this past season as they started to turn the corner, grabbing a playoff spot in a very competitive district. After his junior year, Wright heads into the offseason with a lot of momentum and will be looking to continue attending events and working toward getting some spring looks. This will be a huge next few months for this impressive athlete – and those who have watched him play all year – believe that he will start to turn some heads with other members of the class. He’s a solid tackler who will look to get stronger, continue working on his speed and put himself in the best position to get colleges to start watching him. The program has gotten to the level where college coaches will now be hanging around.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5167988/chris-wright