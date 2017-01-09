Hollywood Is Turning Out For Women’s March Jan. 21st

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — It looks like Hollywood is turning out in full force for the women’s march on Washington.
Organizers on Monday released a long list of celebrities who will participate in the Jan. 21st march, planned for the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Actress America Ferrera will chair the march’s “artist table.” Other notables who plan to participate include Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, Julianne Moore and Frances McDormand.
Ferrera said that since Trump’s election, many people “fear that their voices will go unheard.” She said march participants will push for rights and justice.
Organizers expect more than 100,000 people to turn out for the march.
Chelsea Handler will lead a sister march in Park City, Utah, one of more than 150 solidarity marches planned around the country and the world that day.
