Habib On Dolphins: Dion Jordan “Won’t Be Around Too Much Longer”

Miami Dolphins columnist for the Palm Beach Post, Hal Habib joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Dolphins loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. They also talk about the future of the team and his expectations for some of Miami’s free agents and bubble players.
On the Dolphins in free agency- “[Adam] Gase, [Mike] Tannenbaum, and [Chris] Grier will have time now to mold this team into the team they really want.”
On the Dolphins roster moving forward- “There’s some guys like Mario Williams that I’d be shocked if he’s on this team next year. Dion Jordan is just kind of hanging around. That’s another guy that I think won’t be around too much longer.”
