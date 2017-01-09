Dolphins Loss Part Of Most One-Sided Wild Card Weekend Since 1981

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
For football fans hoping the NFL postseason would get started with a bang on Wild Card Weekend, the weekend was an abject disappointment; especially for fans in the Miami area as the Dolphins were downed by the Steelers, 30-12.
But if there’s anything Dolphins fans can take solace in, it’s the fact that their team certainly wasn’t the only team on the receiving end of a beat down this past weekend.
The Packers beat the Giants 38-13, the Texans beat the Raiders 27-14 and the Seahawks beat the Lions 26-6, giving the home teams a total margin of victory over their opponents of 76 points between the four games this weekend. That comes out to an average margin of victory of 19 points per game, which is the highest total since 1981.
Even though the Wild Card round only featured two games back in 1981, the total margin of victory still surpassed any Wild Card Weekend total since 1990 when the league expanded the first round to four games.
Back in 1981, the Oakland Raiders downed the Houston Oilers 27-7 en route to a Super Bowl XV title, while the Dallas Cowboys drubbed the Los Angeles Rams 34-13.
If you take comfort in the fact that misery loves company, there was plenty of it to go around this past weekend.