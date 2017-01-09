Dave Wannstedt: Dolphins Loss “Was A Defensive Coordinators Nightmare”

FOX Sports college football & NFL in studio analyst, Dave Wannstedt joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to recap the Dolphins Wild Card loss to the Steelers. They also discussed the poor performance of the New York Giants’ wide receivers and whether it was due to their trip to South Beach on the teams off day last week. Dave also talks about the Packers chances of spoiling the Cowboys season.
On Miami’s defensive struggles- “You have to take away something. Yesterday Bell had a huge day and then Brown had some huge plays and that really hurts you on both ends. You have to go into a game and sell out one way or the other and yesterday was a defensive coordinators nightmare.”
On his Super Bowl pick- “I’m picking the Steelers. I think they are just as explosive as Atlanta offensively.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook