TMZ Releases Surveillance Footage Of Deadly Airport Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two days after the deadly mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, authorities are still investigating the motive behind the awful crime.
Witness accounts of what happened inside of terminal two on Friday afternoon have provided some insight into the shooting, but that image could be coming more into focus.
On Sunday, TMZ released video that they say is surveillance footage from inside the airport, showing the first moments of the shooting.
In the footage, you can see a man, believed to be accused shooter Esteban Santiago, walking through the baggage claim area in Terminal 2.
He takes out a handgun from his waist and opens fire, before running.
Santiago, 26, told investigators that he planned the attack, according to a federal complaint.
It has yet to be determined why he choose Fort Lauderdale as his target.
TMZ does not indicate how they obtained the video footage.