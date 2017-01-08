Man Killed After Getting Out To Check Damage In 4-Car Crash

January 8, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Deadly Accident, Multi-Car Crash

DAVENPORT (CBSMiami/AP) — Even after initial impact, the danger of a car accident may not be over.

Authorities say a man has been killed after getting out of his car to check damage caused by a crash involving four vehicles in southwest Florida.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials say the crash occurred on a ramp to Highway 27 in Davenport around 5 a.m. Sunday.

The unidentified man got out of his damaged vehicle and was struck by another vehicle.

No other details were released.

Authorities said two lanes of I-4 were closed following the crash causing heavy congestion in the area.

