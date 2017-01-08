Big Temperature Drop Has South Florida Bundled Up

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Floridians woke up to winter weather on Sunday, for the first time in what seems like a while.

Temperatures were more than 20 degrees colder than Saturday morning, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

While it’s cold, it’s nowhere close to the previous record of 36 degrees set back in 1903.

Because of the additional breeze, it felt more like the 30s in many spots.

That breeze will continue on Sunday, with sustained winds of 20-25mph and gusts up to 30mph.

A few coastal showers are possible as well Sunday and Monday.

Sunday evening will be breezy and cool.

Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s again, so kids will need to bundle up as they head back to school Monday morning.

As high pressure moves into the Sunshine State, winds will shift to the east by mid-week, helping to moderate temperatures again. That will also allow for more coastal showers.

Warmer and dryer weather should be back in town by next weekend.