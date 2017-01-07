Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport Reopens Except Terminal 2

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reopened a day after a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, killing 8 people and wounding many others, however, Terminal 2, remains closed.
That’s where police say 26-year-old Esteban Santiago allegedly opened fire in a baggage claim area after retrieving a handgun from his checked luggage. Santiago remained jailed pending official charges.
Passengers are advised to contact their carrier before coming to the airport, since not all carriers will resume service at the same time, and to expect delays.
Overnight, crews moved into Terminals 1, 3 and 4 to collect and secure luggage and thousands of other personal belongings left behind by passengers. Airport officials said they expect to release specific instructions, including a special telephone number, on how passengers can claim their belongings on Saturday.
Airport officials say they are trying to match more than 20,000 bags and personal items with their owners. Authorities say it is a complex and time-consuming process.
The FBI and Broward Sheriff’s Office will continue crime scene investigations in Terminal 2 and passengers who left belongings behind in Terminal 2 may have to wait longer to reclaim their items.
The Broward County Call Center remains open Saturday. Friends and family can call the Call Center, toll free, at 866-435-9355, for the latest information.