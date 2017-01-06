Yahoo Deletes Tweet That Included Racial Slur

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Yahoo Finance says a misspelling on their part came out as a racial slur.
The company says it happened when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.
The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, “Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here’s How Much It’ll Cost.” But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word “bigger” had an ‘n’ as its first letter instead of a ‘b.’
The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology, chalking up the mishap to a spelling error. A company spokeswoman referred to the statement when asked for further comment.
Yahoo’s mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.
