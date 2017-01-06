WWII Glass Penny Sells For Big Bucks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — One of only two known surviving glass pennies, minted during World War II, has sold for a whole bunch of pennies, and dimes and quarters, at auction.
On Friday, Heritage Auctions announced that it went for a whopping $70,500, it was expected to go for about $30,000. The buyer wished to remain anonymous.
So how did the glass penny come about?
During World War II, copper became a scarce commodity needed for the war effort.
It forced the U.S. Mint to experiment with alternative materials, like steel, plastic and rubber, to produce the one-cent coin.
One such alternative involved an all-glass penny, manufactured in 1942, by the Blue Ridge Glass Company in Tennessee.
The penny’s former owner, Roger Burdette, says the coins’ impressions weren’t precise, their weight and size weren’t uniform and they developed sharp edges. He says they were likely destroyed. He says only one other glass penny exists, and it is broken.
Today, pennies are made of zinc and copper-plated, giving them the familiar look that we are used to.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo
TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This
material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press
contributed to this report.)