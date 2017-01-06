Trump Offers ‘Thoughts And Prayers’ After FLL Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Following a chaotic scene at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, President-elect Donald Trump says he’s monitoring the situation and offered up his condolences.
Gunshots rang out inside the terminal 2 baggage claim Friday afternoon, striking 13 people. Five were confirmed dead.
Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
“The President was apprised this afternoon by Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Lisa Monaco of the shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport and will be kept updated as the investigation unfolds,” said National Safety Council Spokesperson Ned Price.
About an hour after the initial shooting, the TSA announced there was another active shooter situation.
Update: Active shooter at #FLL. Shelter in place. Airport closed.
— TSA (@TSA) January 6, 2017
Dozens of travelers were seen running along the tarmac and airport runway.
Esteban Santiago, 26, was identified as the suspected gunman.