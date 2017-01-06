LIVE | Deadly Shooting At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Trump Offers ‘Thoughts And Prayers’ After FLL Shooting

January 6, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Mass Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Following a chaotic scene at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, President-elect Donald Trump says he’s monitoring the situation and offered up his condolences.

Gunshots rang out inside the terminal 2 baggage claim Friday afternoon, striking 13 people. Five were confirmed dead.

“The President was apprised this afternoon by Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Lisa Monaco of the shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport and will be kept updated as the investigation unfolds,” said National Safety Council Spokesperson Ned Price.

About an hour after the initial shooting, the TSA announced there was another active shooter situation.

Dozens of travelers were seen running along the tarmac and airport runway.

Esteban Santiago, 26, was identified as the suspected gunman.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Follow Us On Facebook
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia