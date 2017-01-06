Teen Charged As Adult For Attempted Murder In Little Havana

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LITTLE HAVANA (CBSMiami) — A teenager is facing very adult consequences for an October shooting in a Little Havana neighborhood.
Police said Anthony Ramirez, 16, was one of several gunmen who shot at two people on the night of October 25th, near N.W. 4th Street and 11th Avenue.
Ramirez confessed that he was at the scene and had a gun on him, however, he denied firing it.
No one was struck.
One of the intended targets recognized Ramirez and alerted authorities.
Ramirez was arrested on December 15th and charged as an adult with Attempted Murder with a Firearm.