Suspected Video Voyeur Caught In Publix Bathroom

January 6, 2017 6:16 AM
Filed Under: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Publix, Video Voyeur

RIVERVIEW (CBSMiami/AP) — A female detective turned the tables on a suspected video voyeur in a Publix bathroom.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said James McEwen was arrested after he was caught taking video of the woman at the Riverview grocery store Wednesday.

Deputies say the detective saw McEwen enter the women’s bathroom and followed. She went into a stall, where she noticed a shadow that looked like someone holding a phone, trying to record her.

The detective used her own surveillance equipment to record and confirm that the suspect was video recording her.

Deputies say McEwen admitted to recording the detective and knew he didn’t have permission to do so.

Investigators are searching McEwen’s cellphone to determine if there are other victims.

McEwan has been was charged with video voyeurism.

