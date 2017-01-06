Suspected Video Voyeur Caught In Publix Bathroom

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
RIVERVIEW (CBSMiami/AP) — A female detective turned the tables on a suspected video voyeur in a Publix bathroom.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said James McEwen was arrested after he was caught taking video of the woman at the Riverview grocery store Wednesday.
Deputies say the detective saw McEwen enter the women’s bathroom and followed. She went into a stall, where she noticed a shadow that looked like someone holding a phone, trying to record her.
The detective used her own surveillance equipment to record and confirm that the suspect was video recording her.
Deputies say McEwen admitted to recording the detective and knew he didn’t have permission to do so.
Investigators are searching McEwen’s cellphone to determine if there are other victims.
McEwan has been was charged with video voyeurism.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo
TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This
material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press
contributed to this report.)