Should Princess Leia Be An Official Disney Princess?

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fans of Carrie Fisher are still mourning the loss of the Star Wars actress but there’s a new push by fans who want to make character Princess Leia a “Disney princess.”
There is a Change.org petition asking Disney to make Princess Leia a legitimate Disney Princess right next to Jasmine, Belle, Mulan and the rest.
The guy who started the petition is Cody Christensen, a father of five daughters.
The petition states, “This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney’s new properties that is beloved by millions. What we are asking is that the Walt Disney Corporation hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher.”
Fisher died December 27th after suffering a medical emergency December 23rd aboard a flight from London. She was 60. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, 84, passed away December 28th. She was 84.
Fisher and Reynolds will be buried together at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills.