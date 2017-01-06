Pop-Up Park In Downtown Miami Boasts Shops, Dog Area, Live Music

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Downtown Miami is getting their own first pop-up park – at least for the month.

The Biscayne Green, located along Biscayne Boulevard in front of Bayfront Park, will be open for 20 days, until January 26th.

But that hasn’t stopped the community from packing it with programming meant for everyone.

It’s open starting Friday and will kick off their grand opening with sounds from local bands like Locos Por Juana, Elastic Bond, and Cortadito, among others.

Local vendors will also display artisanal items in their pop-up shops.

For those wanting a bite, local eateries and food trucks will be selling tasty treats.

The park also boasts various sections including a doggy park, outdoor lounge, children’s playground and a field.

But what’s the whole point of this?

It’s what they are calling an ‘urban intervention,’ meant to engage the community and invite them to experience that public space in a different way.

Throughout the month, they’ll be having various events including a Puppy Brunch on Sunday, workout classes, movie screenings and bike rides.

The pop-up park is taking over three medians between SE 2nd Street and NE 1st Street.

For those taking a ride-share service, the exact address is 120 S Biscayne Boulevard.

Those taking public transportation can plan their trip by clicking here. The park is near the Bayfront Park Metromover Station.

While the park may be temporary, the organizers say the ultimate goal is to build a long-term space that fosters a walkable environment that meets the needs of the Downtown community.

Click here for a full schedule of events at Biscayne Green.