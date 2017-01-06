Pawn Shop Robbers, Killers On The Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The search continues for two armed robbers who shot a customer as they hit a Little Havana pawn shop.

Two armed men stormed into the “Value” Pawn & Jewelry Thursdsay around 1:30 p.m. While one of the robbers smashed the glass jewelry display cases and stole the goods the other shot and killed a customer, 65-year-old Ricardo Soler Reyes.

Friends were shocked when they heard what had happened.

“It’s something really drastic when somebody gets, you know died,” said Juan Gonzalez, a friend of Reyes. “Someone goes in and actually jacks a place, you know robs a place and kills someone, that’s really serious.”

Gonzalez said Reyes was a regular customer at his dollar store.

“He came in to buy cigarettes. He was a man in about his 60s and he was really, really, really, you know, he wasn’t a tough guy. He was nice guy,” said Gonzalez

Gamal Baez said he working nearby at his auto clinic when he heard the shots. At first, he said, he didn’t know what they were.

“We heard a loud noise, it could have been a backfire, it could have been a gunshot,” said Baez.

He added that understood what it was when he approached the shop.

“We saw glass on the floor and we saw the people coming out and they were distraught,” said Baez. “We knew that pawn shop has had some robberies in the last couple of years where people tried to steal but we’ve never heard of anyone getting killed.”

Police say a third suspect in a getaway vehicle was waiting outside the store.

“I hope that they find them and they catch them,” said Gonzalez.

Reyes’ brother Adolfo Perez said Ricardo had gone to the shop to look at televisions and the shooting happened. Perez said he has no idea why anyone would want to kill his brother.

“My brother just died, the people who killed him, I don’t know who they are,” said Perez.

Police only have a vague description of the robbers. They say they may be in their 20s and got away in a red SUV.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.