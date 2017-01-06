Iconic Pittsburgh Eatery Chain’s “No Fish” Zone For Dolphins Game

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (CBSMiami/AP) — Fins fans in Pittsburgh for the playoff match up against the Steelers won’t be able to get a fish sandwich from the city’s iconic restaurant chain.
Primanti Bros. is famous for its sandwiches piled high with french fries and cole slaw on top of whatever protein is being served. But the chain won’t be serving fish on its sandwiches or anywhere else until after the game.
The chain, which now has 37 locations in and around Pittsburgh, started out as a lunch cart in 1933. The original restaurant location is in the city’s Strip District.
Toni Haggerty, the longtime cook there, says she just can’t bring herself to make a fish sandwich while the Dolphins are on the Steelers’ menu.
Guess someone should have told them that dolphins are mammals, not fish.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo
TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This
material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press
contributed to this report.)