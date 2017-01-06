LIVE | Deadly Shooting At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Gov. Scott Reaches Out To Airports Across State After Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Shooting

January 6, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Rick Scott, Mass Shooting, Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Rick Scott has reached out to all airports across the state after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International on Friday.

The shooting, which left five people dead and eight injured, comes a day after Gov. Scott made several stops to tout his request of nearly $6 million to bolster anti-terrorism squads.

Prior to reaching out to airports across Florida, Scott spoke with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence at 2:20 p.m. to assess the situation.

“The President was apprised this afternoon by Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Lisa Monaco of the shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport and will be kept updated as the investigation unfolds,” said National Safety Council Spokesperson Ned Price.

