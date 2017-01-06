LIVE | Deadly Shooting At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Extra Security Measures In Place At Miami International Airport & PortMiami

January 6, 2017 3:55 PM
Filed Under: Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, Mass Shooting, Miami International Airport, Port Everglades, PortMiami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport (MIA) and PortMiami have upped their security measures following a shooting Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

CBS4’s David Sutta was able to confirm a Miami-Dade police special response team is in place in baggage claim area of Miami International Airport.

Michael Hernandez, the director of communications for Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, says the mayor has been briefed by Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez.

Sutta spoke with Emilio T. Gonzalez, the director and chief executive officer of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, who said eight flights were diverted from Fort Lauderdale and have arrived at MIA.

Even with the increased security at both MIA and PortMiami, Hernandez said they are operating normally.

However, for those visiting Port Everglades, it has been shut down due to the traffic situation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

